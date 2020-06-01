As Australians, we are lucky to have many things – and one of those is Kath & Kim.

These two foxy ladies from Fountain Gate are legendary and have provided us with enough noice, different and unusual moments to last a lifetime.

In the midst of what has been a tough time for us all, some good news has finally arrived just like baby cheeses… wait, did I get that right?

KATH AND KIM ARE BACK!!!!

Although we won’t get a reboot from Jane Turner and Gina Riley (although one can dream), Channel Nine will start showing all the episodes From Tuesday June 9 at 8.30pm. We’ll be able to relive the family’s dramatic trip to the Hyatt Coolum, Kim spray tan disaster, Kath’s dance classes, Kel’s big win at the retail awards, Brett’s rise up the corporate ladder and Sharon’s desperate search for love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2020 still provides little sparkles of hope, that’s for sure.