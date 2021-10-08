There are a lot of unique interpretations of the Royal Family’s history these days, but the latest production to hit Netflix has raised a few eyebrows.

‘Diana: The Musical’ is exactly how it sounds – a theatre production with original music filmed in London which is based on Princess Diana’s life. All the tunes tell her story and all your favourite characters are featured, including Princes Charles, the Queen and even James Hewitt.

There are lyrics about how Diana dreams about Prince William whisking the throne away from his father, Prince Harry’s red hair and the fact she married a Scorpio.

This week, Nath Valvo played some of the music to Kate Langbroek for the first time and she couldn’t believe how bizarre it was. She also couldn’t wait to watch it!

Listen below…