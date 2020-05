Karl Stefanovic and Jasmin Yarbrough have welcomed their first child together.

Jasmine gave birth to a girl named Harper May on Friday.

The happy news was announced on this morning Today show.

Richard Wilkins confirmed on the show that Harper weighs 2.9kg and was born just after midday.

Speaking to the show, Karl said ‘Harper and Jasmine are doing well and Dad had a great nights sleep.’’