‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ is in full swing for 2021 with a truck load of famous people gruelling it out in the Australian jungle. In what has been described as one of the best seasons yet, the contestants have opened up like never before with deeper conversations and have conquered some incredible challenges.

I mean, did you SEE Toni Pearen get attacked by that snake multiple times? Nauseating.

Jase & PJ chatted to one of the hilarious hosts Julia Morris to catch up on the show so far, and they wanted to get her opinion on who she thought would take out the title. Jase has got his money on one favourite, but Julia has an entirely different opinion!