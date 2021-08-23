John Cleese is set to front a new TV series examining political correctness and so-called ‘cancel culture’.

The 81-year-old actor hit out at the BBC last year when the service temporarily removed an episode of iconic comedy Fawlty Towers for featuring racist language.

In the 1975 episode, the character Major Gowen recalls a story about the time he took a friend to watch a game of cricket in London, with racial slurs peppered throughout the story.

The BBC removed the episode from streaming and box sets temporarily to review its content, before later reinstating it.

The controversy prompted the Monty Python star to hit out at what he labelled the ‘absurd’ woke culture behind it, explaining that the dialogue was intended to mock the character, instead of supporting his views.

Cleese called the BBC “stupid”, adding that Cleese and the show’s creators “were not supporting his views, we were making fun of them”.

The actor will now front a new series called John Cleese: Cancel Me, in which he examines how political correctness has morphed into what he sees as the modern-day cancel culture.

“I’m delighted to have a chance to find out, on camera, about all the aspects of so-called political correctness.

“There’s so much I really don’t understand, like how the impeccable idea of, ‘Let’s all be kind to people,’ has been developed in some cases absurdum”