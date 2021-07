With one specific scene from the new netflix show Sex/Life making headlines around the world, Jase wanted to see how his mum would react!

The scene shows off one of the main characters Brad coming out of the shower in the nude with his “very large” part showing.

After what we initially thought was going to be a awkward conversation, her reaction to watching the scene was absolutely priceless!

Listen to the chat to hear her reaction below:

Advertisement

Advertisement