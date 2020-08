The theme songs to our favourite TV shows are always iconic … but when you are put on the spot, how many can you actually remember?

That was the challenge Jase & PJ set themselves when listeners called in with their favourite tunes. Could the pair dig up their memories and sing the theme song live on air?

Hear how they got on below…

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!