You may have heard that Jase and his family have a small obsession with Lego Masters. How could you not? The show is not only super fun to watch but watching those towers almost fall apart will have you on the edge of your seat.

After finding out that Ryan McNaught, aka ‘The Brickman’ had once created a special Lego portrait for Hamish Blake, Jase wanted one of his own for the family. He even agreed to pay up for the detailed masterpiece no matter what it would cost.

Oh boy, that’s dangerous.

On Tuesday morning, Jase got Brickman back on the phone to see just how much he was up for.

