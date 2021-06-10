I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is one of Australia’s favourite reality TV shows and Miguel Maestre will go down as one of the most classic cast members to ever appear on the show. It’s no wonder he was crowned the ‘King of the Jungle’ in season six.

We all hear stories about how difficult life on the show it can be, but it does seem like the celebs have some fun, so Jase & PJ asked Miguel if he misses life in the Jungle.

He was pretty quick to dismiss it. In fact, he’s still shaking off the horrors of life in the camp!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement