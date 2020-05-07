Ricky Gervais’ After Life has been given new life with a third season ordered by Netflix.

The news was announced on Wednesday, after Gervais hinted last week that he was likely to ink a season 3 deal with the streaming giant, if the reaction to season 2 was positive.

A ‘positive’ reaction proved to be one hell of an understatement.

“Thank you, you played a blinder,” Gervais told followers on Twitter.

“You watched it, more of you, and faster, than you watched season 1. And that’s only after one week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gervais admitted, however, that it was hard to say yes because “it’s a lot of work and you don’t want it to diminish.”

He explained that the better it’s received, the worse it is for him.

“You can do something f–king amazing, and everyone goes: ‘Oh god, it’s the best thing ever, 10/10’,” he joked.

“But if you do something else that is 9.5/10 people are like: ‘It’s f–king awful, this is the worst show on television’. So that’s what goes through my mind.

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault. pic.twitter.com/NDD2gGnFXx — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 6, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ll let you know when they release the season 3 premiere date.