For endless scrollers like me who can take literal hours to decide what to watch on Netflix, the pressure will soon be off.

It seems Netflix is slowly introducing a new shuffle button – meaning it will randomly pick shows and movies for you.

One Reddit user said “landed on a decent film I hadn’t watched” which is encouraging, however another was quick to say “all fun and games until you land on a cliffhanger episode,” which is a really great point.

It’s understood that Netflix are yet to confirm exactly how it’ll work with TV shows that need to be shown in order.

We’re guessing the shuffle selection will work like Netflix does across the board – recommending shows based on what you’ve already watched.

