You must have seen it all over your socials by now, but this is the final curtain call before I SWEAR I’ll stop talking about it.

HAMILTON THE MUSICAL IS AVAILABLE ON DISNEY+.

It’s a huge move by Disney to acquire the hottest musical of the last few years.

The recording was supposed to be shown in the movies in American this October but Disney made an executive decision to bring it forward and make it more accessible.

Disney. Of the people, by the people, for the people.

The musical has been available on Disney+ since the 3rd of July (pretty sure Disney+ offers a free trial by the way) so get on it this weekend!

In the meantime, here’s the trailer to get you in the mood.

