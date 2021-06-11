Melburnians are excited to spend the long weekend exploring their 25km radius, but as the cold weather sets in, we won’t blame you for wanting to rug up in front of the house.

If you’re a sucker for nostalgic Aussie shows, there is some thing to pop on your list that will keep you VERY busy for the whole weekend and it’s no longer a secret.

The Secret Life Of Us!

All four seasons of the hit drama from the 00’s has dropped on Netflix. You’ll be able to experience the lives of these St Kilda flatmates all over again.

Not only was it incredibly entertaining, the show put many popular local actors in the spotlight and was a landmark series for media representation.

If it’s not the only thing on your throwback radar, Puberty Blues has also hit the streaming service for a high school flashback. Ahh, those were the days…

