They heard our cries!

and have responded!

via GIPHY

Disney+ has announced that The Greatest Showman will be a new addition in August!

Starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Michelle Williams the musical film is based on the life of P.T. Barnum who created the “Greatest Show on Earth”, a celebration to his larger-than-life imagination!

Advertisement

Advertisement

via GIPHY

This is exactly the type of film I need to snuggle up under a blanket with a hot chokkie.

Alongside The Greatest Showman, we’re also getting Angelina Jolie’s ‘The One & Only Ivan’, The Simpsons Season 30 and a whole lot more!