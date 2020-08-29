Hit 90s sitcom Home Improvement stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reuniting for a new show.

More than two decades after the pair co-starred on the sitcom, the actors are executive producing a series called Assembly Required, which will draw on their fictional building knowledge.

In an age when everything is so disposable, the show will feature the best builders as they revive “everyday household items in desperate need of fixing”.

“Let’s face it — we’re living in a throwaway society,” Allen, 67, said.

“We buy, break, replace… rinse and repeat. Whatever happened to repair and rebuild? There are some people who unfriend, unfollow and dispose of anything that offends, annoys or breaks – so I’ve created a show to remind people of the satisfaction and pride that comes from rebuilding something on their own.

“And who better to join me than my buddy from the old Tool Time days – Richard Karn! Now we’re talking More Power!”

The 10-part series, Allen and Karn will learn the history and techniques from the past.

Executive vice president and general manager for the History Channel, Eli Lehrer said the series would inspire people to see their items in a new light.

“We hope this series will inspire viewers to think twice about throwing out that old item, roll up their sleeves and rebuild it better.”

Home Improvement aired from 1991 to 1999 over eight seasons.

