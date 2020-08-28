Gogglebox Australia has let us peek into the homes of families and friends across the country so we can watch them commentate on what’s happening on TV – and it makes for some great viewing.

Some of the stars we’ve come to know are the Dalton family who resides in Melbourne and is currently facing filming the show in lockdown.

Jase & PJ got a chance to speak to the youngest member household, Holly about life under Stage 4 and it turns out she had a bit of trouble remembering what her parents actually do for a living. We hope they aren’t listening!

