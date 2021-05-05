Whether you loved or hated the ending of Game of Thrones, you can’t argue with the fact that for a moment there, the show captured the imagination of pretty much everyone over its eight seasons.

Every Tuesday just about everyone in the office would catch up in the kitchen to talk about how they couldn’t believe another one of our most beloved/hated character had been killed in some gruesome circumstances.

Well, GoT fans have reason to get excited for all those horrible deaths and drama once again with HBO unveiling the first official photos of their Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

The prequel is set some 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen, ancestors to Daenerys.

HBO are drip-feeding info about the series at this stage, but in the photos we see Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith, sporting the trademark Targaryen blonde hair.

The second image introduces us to Otto Hightower, the hand of the then-current King of Westeros.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The third image shows Lord Colyos of House Velaryon whose known as the Sea Snake, member of house even richer than the Lannisters.

Look, we were hoping that we might have been given a trailer of the new show, but it seems that it’s far too early in filming for that.

In any case, we’ll take these little bits and pieces of information while we patiently wait until next year to fill that Game of Thrones shaped hole in our life!