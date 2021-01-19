For some of us, the return of ‘Packed to the Rafters’ as ‘Back to the Rafters’ is completely new news!

The new series will be picking up six years after we last saw the family and if I’m not emotional already.

Dave and Julie and youngest daughter Ruby have built themselves a new life in the country and we follow the older Rafter

The other Rafter kids are now going to be facing brand new life challenges and where does Grandpa Ted fit in in all of this change?

We almost got everyone returning to reprise their roles except Rachel Rafter who has been recast by newcomer Georgina Haig with original castmember Jessica Marais not returning ‘due to personal reasons’, but I’m sure the show will be great regardless!

