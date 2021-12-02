While the fourth season of Selling Sunset is currently showing on Netflix, filming has just wrapped on the fifth.

While you might already know sorta what’s going on by following the cast on Instagram, season 5 looks like it might help us find out exactly how two of the Oppenheim Group’s co-workers got together.

On November 27, Chrishell Stause confirmed via Instagram that production had recently wrapped on the fifth season, meaning we could expect it to air sometime during he first half of 2022.

Insofar as storylines, season 5 looks likely to be relationship-heavy – particularly how Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell became a couple, more on the Christine and Emma drama, as well as events leading up to Heather’s wedding to Tarek El Moussa.