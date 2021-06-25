Larissa from Too Hot To Handle joined Will & Woody to chat about the second season of what surely is Netflix’s most ridiculous show.

I mean, if you’re not aware of Too Hot To Handle, it’s the reality game show with $100,000 up for grabs, but with a twist.

The contestants lose money for various…indiscretions (eg. you lose $20,000 from the prize pool if you have sex with someone, so there’s a bit riding on everyone keeping it in their pants).

Larissa spilled the tea on Nathan, the Texan stripper she’s been hooking up with, whether or not Emily was self-gratifying and Cam’s whole situation downstairs.

And according to Larissa, Cam was given direct orders by a doctor to self-gratify to avoid landing himself in medical strife.

Take a listen to the chat below:

