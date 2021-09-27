The show that seemingly came from nowhere, Squid Game has taken over the world.

Trending on Twitter, all over Tiktok, comfortably sitting at the top trending on Netflix, the Korean thriller drama is all anyone seems to be able to talk about, so if you haven’t seen it then you’re gonna need to STRAP IN.

Set in modern-day South Korea, the story follows the life of a foolish middle-aged man, Seong Gi-hun, who’s in a crazy amount of debt and living in borderline poverty with his sickly mother.

On the precipice of losing his daughter, Seong Gi-hun alongside 456 other people in similar situations, enter the ‘squid game’ in an attempt to win a life-changing amount of money, little do they know the game is one of life and death.

The Squid Games are an interpretation of popular childish games played in Korean schoolyards but if you don’t win… you’re eliminated.

Literally.

You can watch the full trailer below.

