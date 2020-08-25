The sequel series will be called The Haunting Of Bly Manor, with the anthology horror series known as just ‘haunting.’

The world went crazy for Haunting Of Hill House almost two years ago, because it was GOOD.

If you haven’t watched it, I thoroughly recommend it, it has great plot, characters and scares!

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ is apparently inspired by a horror novella ‘The Turn of the Screw’ by Henry James.

The show is almost reminiscent of American Horror Story in that they’ll have some returning cast members playing totally different characters.

Victoria Pedretti who played the tragic character of Nellie Crain in season one will be returning to play a governess names Dani.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen who played her drug addicted twin brother in season one will also be returning.

Check out the amazing pics they’ve released of the upcoming season!

A new home. pic.twitter.com/VXBBsGamdC — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

A new story. pic.twitter.com/ldT26Sdm9E — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

Looks like it’ll be dropping in SPRING for us Aussies which is just around the corner!