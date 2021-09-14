The Masked Singer is back on our screens and after another dumpster fire of a year, it is just the wacky fun we needed. Who knew watch Hollywood actor Vinnie Jones dressed up as a Volcano would cleanse our minds as much as it did?

Before the season premiere aired on Monday, Monty and Yumi spoke to guessing panel star Urzila Carlson who spoke about one of the fan-favourite masks, ‘Mullet’. It basically is a blue, bogan fish and social media is saying it could be one of the hardest celebrities to crack.

However, Monty and Yumi reckon they could’ve already solved it!

Listen below…