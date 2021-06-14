Since appearing on Married At First Sight in 2018, Martha Kalifatidis is still one of the most memorable reality TV stars of the past decade.

After her most recent stint on the small screen in Celebrity Apprentice Australia, where she fell at the final hurdle before the grand finale, it doesn’t seem like Martha is going anywhere anytime soon. To top it off, her mum Mary just left the Big Brother house!

On Tuesday morning, Jase & PJ asked Martha about what it was really like behind the scenes of the hit series, about her relationships with the cast members and whether there are any TV shows lined up. Jase would LOVE to see her on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

