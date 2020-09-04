Grey’s Anatomy had to abruptly shutdown production for 6 months this year due to the global pandemic and had finally be able to resume production.

The halt in filming meant that season 16 had to end prematurely, however from the 7th of September season 17 will start production!

If you didn’t already hear, this season is going to be AMAZING because the show plans to incorporate the real-life pandemic into the plot.

Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr DeLuca, confirmed that the first episode of the season will start SIX WEEKS INTO the global pandemic according to TVLine.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff also confirmed that COVID-19 would be evident as a plot device in the doctors’ personal and professional lives.

There’s joy and fun to be had in people who are quarantining away from the hospital, especially for the docs who, to protect loved ones, crash elsewhere between shifts…..There’s a lot of story to tell that is sort of COVID-related but not about death and despair,” Vernoff stated.

We should be getting new Grey’s Anatomy in spring!

