We’re not sure whether it is a sign of the times, or whether it’s the creepy crawlies, but this year’s season of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ has turned out to be one of the most revealing of the series.

Not only have the contestants been more fearless than ever before, they have also been more open to discuss their personal lives. It has proven that you can’t just a celebrity just from what you see on TV, social media or in a magazine.

One of the campmates that has revealed some pretty deep details about his history is Grant Denyer. He told Jase & PJ that he was happy to explain stories to his fellow celebrities if they asked questions, but there was a particular tale he wished he kept to himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement