There is some big news in the reality TV world this morning – Brooke Blurton has been announced as this year’s Bachelorette.

Not only will she be the leading lady in the popular franchise in 2021, but she’ll also make history as the first Indigenous AND bisexual woman to hand out roses. It’s a world first.

Applications are still open for anyone who might have eyes for the popular star, who has already appeared on The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise. On Jase & PJ this morning, Brooke revealed what’s she’s looking for in a man or woman. You never know… you could be the one!

