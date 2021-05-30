We’ve been blessed with the return of Kristen Bell’s iconic voice as the narrator of Gossip Girl.

Is it even Gossip Girl without her?

The reboot has been teasing us for MONTHS and all we’ve really had so far are photos and some really short teasers but we’ve finally gotten something more.

Revealing the premiere date as July 8th (which is sooner than I thought!) a new longer teaser has been dropped and I’m sick with envy at the glamour.

Sounds like Gossip Girl is back with a bone to pick and she’s ready to cause trouble.

“You’ve gotten so comfortable… Thinking you’re in control.”

TERRIFYING!

