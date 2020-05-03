Chef Gordon Ramsay has been cautioned by his local coastguard over his continual lockdown breaches.

The coastguard warned the Dad of five after regularly seeing him out and about near his three homes.

A coastguard told The Sun “We’ve seen him multiple times in several places.

“We had no choice but to give a warning.”

“I said, ‘Look, everybody knows who you are and this is ridiculous. You are not following the rules. You need to keep your head down and stay indoors’.”

Police have also been called to his home due to the noise at his multi-million dollar mansion in Trebetherick, UK.

The UK has been under complete lockdown for more than 6 weeks following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Advertisement