Ready to take a stroll into the past?

Remember the excellent teen ABC drama ‘Blue Water High’?

From 2005 to 2008, Blue Water High graced our screens where we followed the stories of 7 teen surfers selected to partake in a 12-month surf school program- It was THE BEST!

Heath played by Adam Saunders was, personally, the love of my life when I was a kid.

I mean… just look at this little cutie!

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it’s been almost 15 years since Adam starred in the tv show but he’s 34 years old now and, in fear of sounding like the thirstiest girl in town, he’s only gotten hotter!

Pink hair, tattoos, a nose ring? Not everyone’s type but certainly mine.

Working as a male model and fashion photographer, Adam’s become one cool guy.

Advertisement

Advertisement