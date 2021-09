Everyone needs a day off every once and a while. The sniffles can come on and you need to take care of YOU!

So who are you going to call… maybe a couple of professional TV watchers?

Jase & Lauren chatted to Gogglebox faves Anastasia & Faye on Wednesday morning and they jumped at the opportunity to say that they’d be happy to fill in at the KIIS studio of one of them ever found themselves unable to get on the mic.

Now THAT would be a wild morning!

Listen below…