Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce has been cast as Prince Phillip in Netflix series The Crown.

The actor, who was nominated for an Oscar earlier this year, will play the Duke of Edinburgh in the final two series of the show.

Pryce, 73, will star opposite Imelda Staunton, 64, as The Queen and Lesley Manville, 64, as her sister, Princess Margaret.

Series 4 of The Crown will air later this year and will cover the late 1970s and 1980s.

Pryce will begin in his role in the final series which will cover the 90s and 00s.