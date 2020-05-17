Foxtel will make another entrance into The Australian streaming market, with a “next-generation entertainment streaming service” launching next week.

The as-yet un-named service will rival Netflix, Stan and Amazon Prime and will bring an ‘’exciting new brand to younger streaming audiences, with a very different and compelling product experience, and a distinctly curated mix of the best drama and movies from the world’s best entertainment brands.”

The new service will have 10,000 hours of local and international drama after deals have been signed with WarnerMedia; as well programming from Sony, NBCU, FX and the BBC.

The deal will see Game of Thrones, Succession, Big Little Lies, The Big Bang Theory and Friends all streaming on the new service.

The May 25 launch “provides a different curation of the Foxtel Group’s entertainment content focused on mobile devices and the streaming generation who want to share on the big screen,” Mr Delaney explained.