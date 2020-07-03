We might still be six months off from the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means that Christmas in July is well and truly here!

And to celebrate, Foxtel have gotten us one heck of a gift!

They’ve put together an entire month of Christmas themed content, with the special programming set to kick off this weekend!

Every weekend in July, Lifestyle FOOD will air the best Christmas specials and will make them available to stream on demand. This includes, Nigella’s Christmas Special, Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking Christmas Special, Jamie’s Festive Feast, James Martin’s Christmas With Friends, The Great British Bake Off: Christmas Specials and many more.

If you’re a fan of Christmas movies, and who isn’t, all your favs will be featured in Foxtel’s Christmas In July on demand collection, including Home Alone 1 & 2, Elf, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Die Hard, Love Actually, New Year’s Eve and more.

Other In Demand offerings will be Fox Crime’s Christmas Crime In July for those who love a good crime show and Fox*’s Deck The Halls with Animation, featuring festive festive episodes from all your favourite animated shows.

How good! That’s definitely reason to be merry! And boy do we need it right now.

