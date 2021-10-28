Joe Exotic and the remaining characters from Netflix’s Tiger King phenomenon are back.

The streaming giant has unleashed the trailer for Season 2 of the zoo saga and it appears to have just as much drama as the first instalment.

During the pandemic, viewers spent time watching Exotic and Carole Baskin’s challenge over the ownership of his zoo.

Now, the story marches forward – including what happened to Baskin’s late husband and Exotic’s life in prison – in the second season.

There’s appearances from familiar faces like Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover and James Garretson (pictured up top).

Tiger King 2, which spans five episodes, will premiere on November 17 on Netflix

