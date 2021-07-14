With ‘The Bachelor’ kicking off Wednesday the 21st of July, Channel 10 has treated us to a little tease and oh boy, does it TEASE.

We’ve gotten a glimpse at what’s to come and it’s juicy.

But before the drama… the show pulls out their obligatory shots of Jimmy looking sexy as hell and CAN.I.JUST.SAY

I TOLD YOU ALL, I TOLD YOU HE WAS SUPER HOT.

You all doubted when you saw his initial promo shot which did not do him justice, but I knew… the man comes to life in motion.

After leaving your jaw on the floor with a quick shot of shirtless Nicholson, seems like some huge drama comes to a point that leaves Jimmy no choice but to escort one of the girls off the premises.

Obviously, they haven’t given away details of what went down but you can watch the tease below and try to piece together the clues yourself.

The Bachelor premieres on Wednesday, 21 July on Channel 10.