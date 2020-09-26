Fans of Family Guy will be thinking ‘fricken sweet!’ at the news that the animation be renewed for two more seasons.

This means the series, created by Seth MacFarlane, will run through to at least 2023.

Also getting renewed with seasons 12 and 13 is Bob’s Burgers.

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for FOX Entertainment.

“By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television.

“Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies.

“We’d like to thank Seth, Loren and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

Family Guy airs in Australia on 7mate and FOX8.

