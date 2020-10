Network Ten has scrapped the remaining special episodes of Family Feud which featured frontline workers from the COVID-19 crisis.

According to TV Blackbox, the sub 300k viewers in metropolitan ratings simply haven’t been enough for the network to want to stick it out for the last three episodes which will now never see the light of day.

They will instead be replaced by special event programming featuring Donald Trump and Prince William.

We hope to see it on our screens again soon!