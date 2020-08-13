We all remember the original Dance Mom’s girls, I’m talking Nia, Chloe, Maddie, Mackenzie, Brooke, Jojo!

Bless those girls, they were all so talented.

Jojo is now ridiculously successful and hoped on the ‘bulletproof’ trend on TikTok.

The trend involves taking a selfie video to the La Roux song ‘Bulletproof’ and writing ‘you think you can hurt my feelings?’ and then sharing something that was hard to overcome.

It’s black comedy at it’s finest.

Jojo shared a video with the usual ‘Think you can hurt my feelings’ and then added ‘I was on dance moms’, alongside all the bullying she endured while on the show.

Then the rest of the girls got on board and it’s honestly really funny, but also absolutely awful what these girls went through.

Chloe Lukasiak captioned her video with “My experience was so traumatizing i don’t remember those 4 years. it’s an actual coping mechanism!”

Brooke Hyland and Mackenzie Ziegler who goes by ‘Kenzie’ now, duetted each other jumping on the trend too!

But the best one (for me personally) was Nia Sioux’s.

She always broke my heart on the show, watching the way Abbie looked over her continuously and she never gave up!!

On her video she added ‘I was the only black girl on dance moms’ and captioned “And that’s on being bullied by the biggest bully in America lmao.”

I can’t even imagine what these girls have had to overcome after Dance Moms, but I wish them all the best!