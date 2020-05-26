Pretty much immediately after Season 2 aired (and crushed), Season 3 was confirmed for the hit show ‘You’ starring Penn Badgley.

So what can we expect and when can we expect it?

We’ll be getting 10 episodes which were originally expected to air in 2021 but delays due to the global pandemic might have affected this.

WARNING SEASON 2 SPOILERS AHEAD:

The show is going to follow Joe and Love trying to navigate married life and their pregnancy whilst coming to terms with all the murder than occured in Season 2.

Love’s mother is potentially going to be a more prominent character…like whether she knows about Love’s true nature or not?

Apparently all the little bread crumbs left at the end of season 2 should be addressed, they won’t just drop the plots planted like a Ryan Murphy TV show.

Showrunner Patrick Gamble told Entertainment Weekly, “We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more stories because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”.

S1 and S2 were based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes (if you feel like reading the story while you’re waiting for the next season) but S3 is going off on it’s own!

It’s all very exciting.