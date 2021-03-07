With a bunch of stories floating around about the next season of Bridgerton, we thought we’d compile them in a nice concise little write up for you.

After being obsessed with season 1 and then feeling lost after it was over, when can we expect the next season and what are we in for?

When will we get Season 2 of Bridgerton?

Season 2 was announced as early as January after Season 1 crushed any held records for most streams in its first month on Netflix.

The platform posted a letter from the one and only ‘Lady Whistledown’ spilling all the deets.

With Whistledown reporting that production is starting in Spring of 2021 (that’s… Autumn for us right? As in… now!), there isn’t exactly a release date but we can estimate a release at the end of 2021!

What’s Season 2 gonna be about?

The series is based on the books which each book following the story of one of the Bridgerton children.

With Daphne being the main focus of season one, it seems like Lady Whistledown has revealed that we’ll be following the life of Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the siblings this upcoming season!

In season 1 we saw him struggle with his heart and his head and he navigated the duty behind being the head of his family and falling in love with a woman ‘beneath his class.’

Who’s gonna be in the Season 2 cast?

In exciting news, most of the season 1 cast will be returning for round two to reprise their roles.

A super cool addition to the cast is Simone Ashley, an actor known for her role in Sex Education has been cast as character ‘Kate Sharma’ who will play Anthony Bridgerton’s love interest and we love it!

Apparently, Kate Sharma ‘suffers no fools’ and sounds like she’ll give Anthony a run for his money!

Where can I watch Season 1?

NETFLIX!