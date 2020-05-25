People across the country rejoiced when it was announced that one of Australia’s favourite families would be coming back together for a reboot of the classic TV shows, Packed To The Rafters.

The new reboot, which will be Amazon Prime Video’s first original drama and will live on the platform. It’ll bring back the original cast (minus Jessica Marais) and be shown in more than 200 countries.

However, before we take a step into the next chapter of the Rafter Family’s lives, it’s always nice to have a good refresher – and we can do just that… the WHOLE series is about to drop on Amazon Prime Video!

Season one to six will be available to Amazon subscribers from June 1. You’ll be able to go through Julie’s surprise pregnancy, mourn Mel’s death and let your heart flutter at Jake and Rachel’s romance all over again.

