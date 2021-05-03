Netflix has confirmed that filming has begun for Season 2 of ‘Emily in Paris’ and my heart is warm seeing the cast all back together again!

Season 1 of the show divided people, with a lot of people LOVING it and the French finding it a little…. basic.

Which… is true but it’s just FUN you know? It’s not a bloody documentary.

So what can we expect from Season 2?

Collins interviewed with Deadline earlier this year touching upon what she thinks will happen with her character Emily especially when it comes to love and romance.

“I don’t know what they’re writing right now, but I think it would be a little early for Emily to lock something in. I think she’s still exploring the prospects… Honestly, I think Emily doesn’t even know and that’s the beauty of the way that they write the show. She has yet to find all the qualities she maybe is looking for.”

Apparently, we’ll be getting far more of a backstory to Emily which will be good to combat the two dimensional-ness that people have been complaining about.

“The first season, we only had ten episodes to really explore her new friends at work and who she meets outside of work. So, I’m excited to dive deeper into those backstories and spend more time intermingling the two groups of people that she meets.”

Also, most exciting of all, Emily might be leaving Paris!

… For a trip.

The characters are set to go travelling this season so it’ll be cool to see them out of the city.

Apparently, the writers have taken criticisms of Season 1 into consideration when working on Season 2 so my expectations are HIGH.