Ellen DeGeneres has sent a letter to the staff who work on her talk-show in the wake of allegations of a toxic workplace.

The Hollywood Reporter has received the note, which said she wanted to ‘correct the issues’.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” she writes.

DeGeneres opens the letter saying that what has happened was the ‘opposite’ of what she wanted her show to be about.

“Hey everybody – it’s Ellen. On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,” she writes.

