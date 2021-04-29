Australia has grown an obsession with RuPaul’s Drag Race so it was only a matter of time until our own Queens would get their shot on the main stage for local series ‘Drag Race Down Under’, premiering on May 1 on Stan.

Comedian Rhys Nicholson is one of the very excited hosts who will sitting beside RuPaul and Michelle Visage and from the sounds of his chat with Jase & PJ on Thursday morning, we are in for an absolute treat.

Jase couldn’t let Rhys hop off Zoom without getting his opinion on what he believes would be a perfect drag queen name for him, should he ever decide to take up the career for himself. He did get a chance to take the stage in Bali after all…

