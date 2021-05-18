This is your personal PSA that the second season of the much-loved ‘Love On The Spectrum’ kicks off tonight.

The ABC series continues to tell the stories of those on the autism spectrum as they wade the sometimes-tricky waters of dating and relationships.

We’ll see Michael return as will dinosaur-loving Mark and engaged couple Jimmy and Sharnae.

New faces looking for love are singles Kassandra, Jayden, Ronan and Teo.

Relationship expert Jodi Rogers will also return, continuing to provide support along the way.

Get ready to wear your heart on your sleeve.

Love On The Spectrum, Tuesday May 18, 8.30pm on ABC + iView