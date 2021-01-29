Disney+ have announced it will increase its price from $8.99 a month to $11.99 a month but don’t stress..

It’s because they are DOUBLING the amount of content that is available.

A new section of the service called Star, will see 155 TV series and 450 movies added to the service as well as 4 exclusive originals added.

To ensure all content that their users see, a new parental control service will be added when the service launches on February 23.

Shows being added to the service include Alias, Felicity, Desperate Housewives, Bob’s Burgers and Ugly Betty.

Movies that are being added include Titanic, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From the day Disney+ launched in November 2019, Australians have welcomed us into their homes and have been blown away by the depth and breadth of our content.

“The launch of Star marks the beginning of an integral new part of Disney+, making it bigger, bolder and even more exciting. The arrival of almost one thousand blockbuster movies and seasons of iconic television series, plus exclusive Star Originals promises to make Disney+ the ultimate choice for high-quality entertainment with even more to explore for everyone.”