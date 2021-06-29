Okay, we think it’s fair to say that this season of Big Brother has been one of the most topsy-turvy in the franchise’s history.

To be fair, that was always going to be the way when you’re filming a TV show through the middle of a pandemic.

But the rollercoaster came to an end last night, live from a locked down Sydney sound stage. Probably a fitting end, to be honest.

And after 63 days, we have a winner, with Marley taking home the $250,000 grand prize.

The 26-year-old fan favourite revealed the first thing he planned on doing with all that cash.

“First of all, I’m going to buy all of these guys a beautiful drink,” Marley said referencing his fellow Big Brother housemates. Seems only fair.

But Marley’s revelation about his plans for the rest of the cash warmed even our cold, cold hearts.

“Just going to take care of Dad,” Marley continued.

“Whatever he needs, whatever he wants. We’re going to take care of Dad and set him up for the rest of his life.”

So, we’ve probably just found the sweetest guy in the history of reality TV then, yeah?