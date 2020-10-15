Eight years after it ended, TV’s best-known serial killers looks like he might be back for more.

Dexter has been green-lighted for a 10-ep limited season revival with Michael C. Hall again playing blood-spatter specialist Dexter Morgan who works with the Miami police department and moonlights as a vigilante killer.

Showtime made the announcement on Wednesday.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips [Dexter’s original showrunner] and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Production is scheduled to begin early next year a 2021 premiere.