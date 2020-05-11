We’ve heard it before and we’ve all been disappointed before but this time is different!

I SWEAR!

This time creator Dan Harmon has gotten involved in the rumours and fuelled them himself.

“So I can say that there are conversations happening that people want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months”, Harmon told The Wrap.

I.e) Keep yelling into the internet void about the movie and your pleas might just be heard.

“I mean, when you’re part of the ‘Community’ family, you learn never to raise expectations, keep ‘em nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised,” he continued in the interview.

As if that means anything other than- we’re getting a movie, we’re getting a movie!

So keep hashtagging #sixseasonsandamovie and maybe once COVID-19 passes, we’ll get one!